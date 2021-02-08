Liverpool best placed to secure star – Record bid would get signing done

Liverpool suffered yet another defeat at Anfield last night and in all fairness, their title defense is already over.

Manchester City are 10 points above the Reds and 5 points ahead of Man United and have a game in hand as well. So, the Cityzens are firm favorites to win the title.

The Merseysiders should focus on finishing in the top four and hope that they can return to form before next week’s Champions League game against Leipzig.

Klopp needs to splash the cash to reinforce the squad in the summer transfer window.

In the summer of 2019, the then European Champions opted not to secure any major signing and last summer, they were able to secure players, who have not been able to settle well as yet. Thiago spent the first half of the campaign on the treatment table, on the other hand, Jota, after brilliant first few games, has been out injured.

So, we need quality reinforcements and a world class star in the form of Mbappe has been linked with us for some time.

According to AS (press image provided below), PSG are looking to sign Messi but they cannot afford to pay the wages of Mbappe, Neymar and the current Barca star. In such a scenario, the 22-year-old Frenchman, who has not agreed a new contract as yet, could depart the Ligue 1 champions.

The renowned Spanish source have mentioned that Liverpool are best placed to hire the services of the World Cup winning attacker, however, they will need to break their transfer record to get his signing done.

In the winter window of 2018, the Anfield club broke the bank to lure Virgil van Dijk from the Saints for a fee of £75millon (BBC).

AS claim that Mbappe, who is earning around 21 million euros a year, was lured for 180 million euros from Monaco (£157million) and PSG would like to at least recoup that amount from his departure. Spanish source Sport talked about the same fee few months back.

This season, in just 22 starts in all competitions, the Les Bleus attacker has already directly contributed in 27 goals (Transfermarkt). In your view, should Liverpool break their transfer record to secure his signing?