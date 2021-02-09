Liverpool have made contact to sign £52.7million player – Report

Liverpool are on a torrid run at the moment and it will be fair to say that they are out of the title race.

The owners need to back the Reds in the summer transfer window if they are to win the Premier League again. As far as the transfers are concerned, a top quality attacker in the form of Pedro Goncalvez is in the lime light.

News – Liverpool best placed to secure star – Record bid would get signing done

As per Record, Liverpool have made contact to sign Pote from Sporting CP in the summer transfer window.

The renowned Portuguese news source have mentioned that the Primeira Liga club have no plans of selling their in form attacker, instead they want him to be the member of the squad to take part in the Europe’s elite competition next season.

However, Record claim that the Lions would not come in the way if Pote’s release clause of £52.7million is activated in the summer.

The 22-year-old has been the best player in the Portuguese league this season. In just 15 Liga Nos appearances, he has directly contributed in 16 goals (14 goals and 2 assists) for Sporting CP, who are on top of the table and favorites to win the title.

On Friday, he scored a brace to help his team earn all three points against Maritimo.

Liverpool do have world class attackers in the squad but when they are out of form or absent, the back-up options are not good enough. They did lure Jota to improve the situation but the Portuguese international has mostly been on the treatment table since moving to Anfield.

Pote is naturally a right winger and our current first choice RW is Mohamed Salah. Second choice Shaqiri has been in and out of the squad due to injury concerns and inconsistent performances. In such a scenario, the position should be improved and Pote could be a top addition.

Have your say – Should Liverpool splash the cash to sign Pedto Goncalves in the summer?