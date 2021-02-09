Report – Liverpool target wants £20.8million a year to secure move

Liverpool managed to sign two central defenders in the form of Kabak and Davies on deadline day in the winter transfer window.

Since then, they have played two games, both at Anfield and ended both by earning absolutely nothing. They have badly missed the likes of Van Dijk and Gomes and should move to sign a proven center back.

News – Liverpool can finally secure signing of £190,000-a-week attacker – Club prepared to sell

A world class center back will be available for free in the summer. The player in discussion is David Alaba and the Reds are interested in hiring his services.

Las month, we covered a report (via AS) claiming that Jurgen Klopp is intent on signing the Austrian international for the Merseysiders. The Spanish source claimed that the 28-year-old is looking to earn a contract that will make him earn at least 13million euros a year.

However, as per the latest reports going on in the media, the Bayern Munich star wants way more than the above mentioned wages.

According to The Telegraph, Alaba is looking for a deal worth £400,000-a-week i.e. around £20.8million a year to secure a move on a free transfer in the summer.

This means that if Liverpool are to get his signing done, they will have to break their pay structure. At the moment, our highest earners are Mohamed Salah (The Mail) and summer signing Thiago Alcantara (The Athletic), who earn around £200,000-a-week.

It must also be taken into consideration that record signing Van Dijk deserves a bumper new contract and at the moment he earns around £180,000-a-week (The Guardian).

So, in all fairness handing Alaba a £400,000-a-week deal to sign him would disrupt the squad harmony at Anfield. What do you think?