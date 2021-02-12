Liverpool backed to secure signing of £200,000-a-week star

Liverpool already seem to be out of the title race due to dreadful injury concerns and lack of support in the transfer market.

To bounce back next season, they must improve the quality and most importantly, the quality in depth to push for the Premier League title.

News – Report – Liverpool target wants £20.8million a year to secure move

The Merseysiders have done well with the current crop of stars, who have performed at a very high level in the last two years but they seem exhausted now and Klopp must have more options at his disposal.

Stan Collymore has backed the Reds to secure the signing of Harry Kane to keep up with the Sky Blues (Mirror Sport), who are comfortably leading in the table at the moment.

The former Anfield hero thinks that Liverpool owners should read the situation better because City could splash the cash again in the summer and if Klopp is not backed then the Merseysiders could suffer again.

Kane is one of the best strikers in the Premier League. He has consistently performed well for both Spurs and England.

The 27-year-old forward has won the PL Golden Boot award twice, he was the leading goalscorer in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, moreover, he was also the top scorer in the Euro 2020 (2021) qualification campaign.

In the current season, the Three Lions skipper has been in world class form for Tottenham under the management of Jose Mourinho. So far, in 31 appearances in all competitions, he has directly contributed (Transfermarkt) in 35 goals (21 goals and 14 assists).

The £200,000-a-week (The Mail) star’s current deal with the north Londoners will expire in 2024 and his market value should be extremely high. In your view, should Liverpool move to sign Harry Kane in the summer?