Liverpool ready to invest, could agree £35million signing – Report

Not for the first time this season, Liverpool are linked with French international Dayot Upamecano.

In the winter transfer window, the Reds wasted a lot of time and then ended up signing two center halves in the form of Kabak and Davies on deadline day. The duo are yet to start for the Anfield side.

According to Bild, Liverpool can make Kabak’s move permanent in the summer if they splash a fee of 30 million euros at the end of the campaign.

However, the renowned German news outlet have mentioned that the Merseysiders would rather prefer to add 12.5 million euros more to hire the services of Upamecano by activating the 42.5 million euros (£35million) clause.

Bild claim that Liverpool are ready to invest big in the summer and signing the 22-year-old center half is Jurgen Klopp’s dream.

It is further stated that the former Borussia Dortmund manager would have to battle the likes of Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea) and Hansi Flick (Bayern Munich) to lure the Les Bleus defender.

Liverpool were on top of the Premier League table at Christmas but failed to reinforce the defense early on in January and now find themselves fighting to earn Champions League qualification for next season.

Van Dijk and Gomez have been badly missed and even Matip is out for the season. The Reds should learn from last summer’s mistake when they opted not to replace fourth choice CB Dejan Lovren.

Dayot Upamecano has been top quality for Leipzig and next week, he will line up against Liverpool in the Champions League. All eyes would be on his performance. Let’s hope that we do beat the German side and then end up signing their star player in the summer.