Report – Liverpool told £52.5million will get signing done

Liverpool continue to be linked with Pedro Goncalvez, who has been brilliant form for Sporting CP in the current campaign.

Accoding to Correio da Manha, signing Pote is one of the priorities at Anfield but the player is happy with his current club and the Lions want to hold on to him as well.

A source told the Portuguese outlet that the 22-year-old is looking to stay with the Liga Nos side in order to grow before securing a move elsewhere.

On the other hand, Sporting CP also want to keep him to use him in the UEFA Champions League next season.

However, CdM claim that the Primeira Liga club will have no option if Liverpool or any other suitor comes with an offer of £52.5million which will activate the release clause. It is stated that there will be no negotiations as an offer less than 60 million euros would never be considered.

Sporting won their last league title back in 2001-2002. After almost two decades, they are in pole position to win the Liga Nos again and a lot of credit for that goes to Pote.

The 22-year-old is the leading goalscorer in the league having found the net 14 times in 16 appearances.

Thanks to his consistent performances, the Lions find themselves 7 points ahead of reigning champions FC Porto and also have a game in hand as well.

At Anfield, the likes of Salah, Mane and Firmino have proved to be world class over the years but in 2021, they have been average. On the other hand, the only consistent player to cover for them i.e. Jota, has been out injured for quite some time.

The likes of Origi, Shaqiri and Minamino (loaned out to Southampton) are just not good enough, therefore, a top attacker should be signed in the summer transfer window.

In your view, should Liverpool activate Pote’s £52.5million clause to get his signing done?