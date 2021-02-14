Rep – Liverpool agreed terms with £35million star in January

In the summer transfer window, Liverpool considered several options to improve their attack and one of the star players on their radar was Ismaila Sarr.

However, in the end, the Reds agreed a deal with Wolves (The Athletic) to hire the services of Diogo Jota, who started the season well but currently finds himself injured.

African agent Thierno Seyfi has revealed that the Anfield club also moved to sign Sarr in the winter transfer window, they even agreed terms with the player, but did not have the funds to meet the asking price of Watford.

The representative stated (Pan African Football):

“With Liverpool, a few days ago, we were at the stage of signing the contract to bind the Reds to Ismaîla Sarr. Everything was set, the monthly salary and the length of the lease.”

“I even asked Sadio Mané to find him an apartment. But in the end, the English club could not put 40 million euros (£35million) on the table to finalize this case.”

The 22-year-old winger was one of the brightest stars for the Hornets last season but he could not save them from relegation.

He scored a brace against Liverpool and also provided an assist to end our 18-game winning run and the un-beaten run in the Premier League last term.

As far as this season is concerned, the 32 capped international has so far directly contributed in 15 goals in 25 appearances in the Championship. Yesterday, he scored 2 goals and provided 2 assists in Watford’s 6-0 victory over Bristol City.

Liverpool have badly missed their first choice central defenders but to make matters worse, their attackers have been out of form since the turn of the year and that is why they risk losing out on CL football.

Sarr would have been a top signing in January but due to the financial implications of COVID-19, splashing 40 million euros (£35million) was always going to be a problem.