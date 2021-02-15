4-3-3: Liverpool’s strongest possible starting XI vs Leipzig

Liverpool suffered their third defeat on the trot in the Premier League at the weekend and must bounce back when they face Leipzig in the Champions League tomorrow night.

The German side have won their last four games in all competitions and conceded just a single goal. So, the Merseysiders have to step up big time to defeat them.

News – Report – Liverpool told £52.5million will get signing done

The Reds have missed Van Dijk and Gomez but Fabinho did well in the central defense. The problems really started when Matip got injured as well and we had to use our leader, Henderson, a natural midfielder, in the backline.

Liverpool miss his leadership in the center of the park and the English star must return to the midfield vs Leipzig now that we have signed center halves.

The likes of Fabinho and Davies missed the weekend’s fixture vs Leicester due to fitness concerns and therefore, they could be out of tomorrow’s game as well.

In such a scenario, the likes of Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips should start in the central defense for Jurgen Klopp. Alexander-Arnold has been poor at the back but he might get the nod to start again since Neco Williams is inexperienced.

Alisson has been in horrific form lately but without the Brazilian, we would have failed to win the CL and PL in the last two seasons. He is still one of the best shot stoppers around and must start vs the Bundesliga club.

In the midfield, Henderson should start with Wijnaldum and Thiago. The Spaniard should play in his preferred No.6 role. Up front, Salah, Mane and Firmino would get the nod to feature again.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Leipzig: