Report – Liverpool pressing to convince and sign star – He wants £216,000-a-week

David Alaba has recently confirmed that his time with Bayern Munich will come to an end at the end of this campaign and he will leave on a free transfer in the summer.

The Austrian international is one of the best defenders in the world and it is not surprising that top clubs are linked with him. Even Liverpool are interested in hiring his services on a bosman.

According to Sport (press image provided below), Liverpool started pressing for the world class central defender in January and they are still trying to convince him to move to Anfield.

The Merseysiders opted to sell Lovren, their first choice center half, in the summer keeping in view the availability of Matip, Gomez and record signing Van Dijk.

No one would have thought that the Reds will be without even a single senior central defender half way through the campaign. As a result, Klopp had to utilize a make shift central defense and the team has suffered.

We are out of the PL title race and the signings of Kabak and Davies cannot change that. For next season, the owners should fund the signing of a top center back and David Alaba perfectly fits the bill.

Last month, Spanish source AS reported that Klopp is intent on signing the Austrian, who wants to agree a deal worth 13 million euros a year (£216,000-a-week).

However, Sport claim that for now Real Madrid are winning the race to replace Sergio Ramos with the decorated defender. We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming months.