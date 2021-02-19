Liverpool have made contact to sign £70million player – Expert

Liverpool have ample quality and depth in their midfield department but reports suggest that they want to further strengthen the area.

In January, 90min exclusively revealed that the Reds are interested in signing Declan Rice from West Ham United.

More recently, transfer expert, Ian McGarry, has claimed (Transfer Window Podcast) that Liverpool have made contact with the agent to sign the 22-year-old midfielder in the summer transfer window.

The Hammers have performed well under the management of David Moyes this term, they are 2 points above Liverpool in the PL table and Rice has arguably been their best player.

He has already played 136 games for West Ham and has earned 10 England caps under Gareth Southgate as well. His current contract will expire in 2024 and the London based club would demand a fee of £70million to let him leave (ESPN).

The question is, do Liverpool need to sign Declan Rice?

The Merseysiders already have Henderson and Fabinho, who have proved to be brilliant in the defensive midfield role. On the other hand, last summer, they lured Thiago, who is a world class player in the No. 6 position.

In the most recent contest vs West Ham, Thiago ran the show in the center of the park and Rice admitted that the Spaniard taught him a lesson (via The Metro)

Back in 2019, the Three Lions star claimed that Fabinho is the best defensive midfielder in the world (The Daily Star). Unfortunately, the Brazilian international and our skipper have mostly played in the central defense this term due to injury crisis at the back.

Hopefully, the dilemma will be resolved before the start of next season and we can have the duo back in the midfield. Therefore, in my view, there is no real need at Anfield to sign Declan Rice. What do you think?