4-3-3: This Liverpool XI could rip Everton apart

Liverpool have lost their last three league games but in the midweek Champions League contest, the Reds were highly impressive and defeated RB Leipzig to put one foot in the last eight of the competition.

On the other hand, Everton were comprehensively beaten by Fulham and Manchester City at Goodison Park in the last two outings and the Anfield club should take advantage to pile more misery on their neighbours.

Liverpool could rip out of form Everton apart but they need to have the strongest possible starting XI available.

Fabinho missed the last couple of games due to injury and the latest reports suggest that he would miss the derby.

I’d like to see Phillips start in the central defense with winter signing Ozan Kabak, who was impressive vs Leipzig in the CL. Trent, Robbo and Alisson should start again in the 4-3-3 XI.

The change at the back would allow Henderson to play in his preferred midfield role. The Reds have badly missed their skipper in the center of the park and this change could give them a major boost.

The England international should start with Spanish star Thiago and Dutch international Wijnaldum in the midfield.

Up front, Mane and Salah got the goals in the Europe’s prime competition and they must start with Firmino. Here is how Liverpool could line up with Everton on Saturday: