Liverpool intent on making strong bid to sign £35million player – Report

As per reports going on in the Italian media, Liverpool are seriously interested in hiring the services of Rodrigo de Paul from Udinese.

According to Sport Mediaset (via Mundo Udinese), Liverpool are intent on making a strong bid to sign the Argentine international, who has been in top form this season.

The news outlet have mentioned that a fee of at least 40 million euros (£35million) will be needed to convince the Serie A side to sell their key midfielder.

De Paul is naturally a creative central midfielder, but he can effectively play as a defensive midfielder and also in the attacking third if needed.

Last season, the South American star directly contributed in 14 goals for the Italian club. In the current campaign, the 26-year-old star has started 24 games in all competitions for Udinese, scored 5 goals and also provided 4 assists.

No Liverpool midfielder has been able to directly contribute in more goals than the ex Valencia midfielder this term.

Our top scoring midfielder is Wijnaldum, who has only netted 3 goals this season. It must be remembered that the former Newcastle man will be out of contract in the summer.

Therefore, we do lack creativity in the center of the park and a top midfielder should be added to the ranks in the summer transfer window. In your view, is Rodrigo de Paul good enough to reinforce the department at Anfield?