Star returns – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Sheffield

Liverpool have been terrible in the Premier League since the turn of the year and they must bounce back vs Sheffield United tonight.

The Reds need three points to push for the top four and it will be intriguing to see who will start for Klopp.

Alisson Becker’s father passed away recently and he might be given the nod to stay away from the starting XI vs the Blades. So, it will not be surprising to see Kelleher start in the goal.

Fabinho has not trained much since returning from injury so Phillips should line up in the central defense with Kabak.

The likes of Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson could feature again in the fullback positions.

In the midfield, Thiago Alcantara should start in his preferred No.6 role. Guinean international, Naby Keita would return and he could play with Gini Wijnaldum in the center of the park.

In the attack, Jota has returned to full fitness but it might be too soon to start him. So, Firmino, Mane and Salah may once again start up front.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Sheffield: