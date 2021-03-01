Report – Liverpool ready to make £26million move to sign star – Well placed

Liverpool have been linked with Argentine international Rodrigo de Paul recently and the recent reports seem positive for the Merseysiders.

According to Tutto Udinese, Liverpool are ready to make £26million move (30 million euros) to sign the South American midfielder in the summer transfer window.

The Italian news source have mentioned that Udinese want a fee of at least 40 million euros from the sale of their prized asset and Liverpool, who are well placed, have the financial resources to agree the fee.

It is further mentioned that Inter Milan, who have been interested in De Paul, do not seem to be able match the asking price to get his signing done.

Last night, Wijnaldum wore the captain’s armband for the Reds against Sheffield United but it must be remembered that in three months, the Dutchman will be out of contract and likely to leave for free.

Naby Keita and Oxlade Chamberlain have been highly injury prone since moving to Anfield and James Milner, who will be 36 next year, rarely starts for the Merseysiders.

Therefore, Liverpool do need to improve their central midfielder in the summer transfer window and a flexible player like Rodrigo de Paul could be a good addition to the squad.

The 26-year-old star has so far featured in 23 games for Udinese in the Serie A, scored 5 goals and also provided 4 assists. Yesterday, he helped his team earn all three points by setting up the winning goal against Fiorentina.

