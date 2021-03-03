Two changes – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Chelsea

Liverpool will face Chelsea tomorrow night knowing that a win will take them back into the top four for the time being.

The Reds defeated Sheffield United away from home in the last league game but it must be remembered that they have lost the last four league games at Anfield. Can they beat the Blues at home? We shall see.

As far as the team news is concerned, the good news is that the likes of Alisson, Fabinho and Diogo Jota took part in the training ahead of the contest vs the Stamford Bridge club.

We can expect Alisson to return in the goal in place of Spanish shot stopper Adrian, who did well vs the Blades on Sunday.

In the backline, the central defense looked shaky at the weekend and Klopp could make one key change. Fabinho may replace Phillips to start with winter signing Kabak.

In the center of the park, it might be the right time to start Keita but Jones scored in the last game, so, he should retain his place alongside Wijnaldum and Spanish maestro Thiago.

As far as the attack is concerned, Firmino has been under pressure due to poor displays but he did well vs Sheffield and may get the nod to play (ahead of Jota) with Mane and Salah.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Chelsea: