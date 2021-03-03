£130,000-a-week ‘strong’ star would like to sign for Liverpool – Reporter

Liverpool failed to lure Werner last summer and they clearly need an out and out center forward for next season keeping in view that Firmino has been average.

As per reports going on in the media, the Reds are linked with Erling Haaland of Dortmund. The Norwegian international could leave the German club in the summer.

Squad – Two changes – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Chelsea

Sky Sports journalists have discussed where the 20-year-old striker could end up and Gerard Brand believes that he would like to sign for Liverpool to play for Jurgen Klopp.

The renowned reporter claims that Klopp is still a massive name at Dortmund and that might have an impact on Halland’s next move. He told Pitch to Post podcast:

“Could he come in and replace Roberto Firmino? I don’t think it’s an impossibility, but this will come down to finances and the desire to sign Haaland because I actually think he’d want to play for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.”

Last season, the youngster scored against us at Anfield. He finished behind Lewandowski in the European Cup’s goal-scoring chart and this time around, the former Salzburg striker is the leading scorer in the Champions League.

In all competitions, this season, the £130,000-a-week Golden Boy award winner (The Daily Mail) has already netted 27 goals in as many games and provided 8 assists as well.

Last month, Anfield legend John Aldridge claimed that Haaland is a ‘strong’ player and backed the Reds to get his signing done. He told The Sunday World that a player like him would cost over £100m.

