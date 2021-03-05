How Liverpool could line up with £60million player

Liverpool suffered their 5th league defeat on the trot at Anfield, an absolute shocking record set by none other than the reigning champions.

The issues at the back continue to haunt the Merseysiders and Klopp should really look to sign an established center half in the summer transfer window.

News – Klopp would be ready to offer £56million to sign star for Liverpool – Report

We need a center back who is good enough to not only partner Van Dijk but also command the backline when the Dutch international is absent. One such player linked with a move to Anfield is Raphael Varane.

As per a recent report covered by Spanish news outlet, Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool are willing to move in to sign the French international in the summer transfer window.

His current contract with the La Liga champions will expire in the summer of 2022 and he can be lured for a fee of 70 million euros (£60million) in the next transfer window.

Varane has the talent, quality and the experience to amplify the strengthen of any defense in the world. The idea of him partnering with Van Dijk at Anfield is way too mouth-watering.

The Les Bleus defender has won four Champions League titles with the Los Blancos, three La Liga crowns and four Club World Cup titles as well. On top of that, he is a World Champion, who played full 90 minutes in every game in the 2018 World Cup winning campaign for France.

Here is how Liverpool could line up with £60million-rated player if they are able to get his signing done in the summer. We have also taken into consideration that the Reds need to improve the attack by signing a versatile winger and a quality out and out striker.