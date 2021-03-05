Report – Liverpool can finally sign £116,000-a-week star for cheap

Liverpool have been linked with Kalidou Koulibaly for some time and the latest reports suggest that he can finally be lured for cheap in the summer.

Back in November last year, we covered a report (via Area Napoli) claiming that the Reds are intent on signing the Senegalese international.

In January, Napoli owner De Laurentiis claimed that it would take a record breaking fee of £100 million to hire the services of the 29-year-old superstar (via talkSPORT).

In the end, the Merseysiders failed to sign any establish central defender despite the injuries to Van Dijk, Matip and Gomez and managed to get Kabak and Davies on deadline day in the winter transfer window.

Unfortunately, the signings have not been able to help thus far and we find ourselves struggling to earn Champions League qualification for next season. Failure to finish in the top four would be a disaster for the Anfield club.

As per a report recently covered by Il Mattino, Liverpool are in the race for Koulibaly and they can finally sign him in the summer for a cheap price of 45 million euros.

The famous Italian news source have claimed that the Naples club want to cut down their wage-bill and could sell Koulibaly to get rid of his high salary of 7 million euros per year i.e. £116,000-a-week.

The former Genk star is one of the best defenders in the world and if he is really available for 45 million euros, then we should expect several clubs to fight for his signature.

Il Mattino claim that the likes of Manchester United and Bayern Munich are interested in securing his services as well. We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming months and will keep you updated.