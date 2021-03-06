Liverpool have to agree signing of ‘beast’ £129million player

Liverpool are dealing with multiple injury concerns at the back but it is their attack that has let them down since the turn of the year.

The reigning champions have world class players like Mane, Salah and Firmino but in 2021, they are yet to score a single goal from open play in the league at Anfield. That is astonishing.

The form of Firmino is probably the biggest concern. The Brazilian used to get away with not scoring a lot because he created chances in the attacking third. However, this season, the former Hoffenheim man has been average.

Jurgen Klopp needs a prolific No.9, he lacks a natural out and out center forward and must move to sign one in the summer transfer window.

If needed, Firmino should be offloaded. The Samba star’s form in front of goal has declined every passing year and this time around, he has only managed to find the net 6 times in 37 games (all competitions).

In my view, Liverpool have to agree the signing of Erling Haaland to replace the South American at Anfield.

Haaland has so far netted 27 goals in 27 appearances for Borussia Dortmund and he is the leading goal-scorer in the CL this term. The Norwegian deservedly won the Golden Boy award and is one of the best finishers in world football at the moment.

Few days back, former Red, Jose Enrique claimed that the Merseysiders should move to sign the 20-year-old striker in the summer. The Spaniard wrote in his column for EOTK:

“He’s so good in the air – he’s a beast. Can you imagine Trent and Robbo crossing balls into the box for Haaland? Wow! They would get another 20 assists each per season. He’d be another dimension for us and is the kind of player we should be going for.”

The former Salzburg player will be out of contract in 2024 and as per Mundo Deportivo (via TFMUFC), a deal worth 150 million euros (£129million) will be required to sign him from the Bundesliga club in the next transfer window.

In your view, should Liverpool break the bank to sign Erling Haaland?