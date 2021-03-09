Stars return – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Leipzig

Liverpool have lost their last 6 games at Anfield and might be happy that they get to play their home leg against Leipzig away from home.

The Reds have a 2-0 advantage going into tomorrow’s contest and should manage the game to qualify for the last eight of the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp opted to oust more than a few first team players from the starting XI vs Fulham and we suffered big time. Expect the stars to return vs the German side.

In the attack, Sadio Mane should return to partner Jota and Salah up front. Roberto Firmino may return to the squad but should be left out of the starting lineup.

In the center of the park, Spanish international Thiago should get the nod to start and partner the likes of Wijnaldum and Keita.

As far as the defense is concerned, Trent came on as a second half substitute vs the Cottagers and the right back would likely return to the starting XI.

On the other hand, the likes of Kabak and Fabinho could return to start in the central defense. Alisson and Robertson should retain their positions. Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Leipzig: