Liverpool have contacted rep to sign £25.7million star – Report

Liverpool continue to be linked with central defenders and lately, the name of Nikola Milenkovic has been in the focus.

If the latest reports going in the media are anything to go by then the Reds have already made contact for the 23-year-old star.

News – Klopp could move to sign £38.7million star for Liverpool – Report

According to Calcio Mercato, Liverpool have contacted the representatives to sign the Fiorentina star in the summer transfer window.

The famous Italian news source have mentioned that last summer, the Serbian international was valued at around 40 million euros.

Now, keeping in view that his current deal with the Viola will expire next year, his market value could drop to 30 million euros (£25.7million).

As far as the contract renewal is concerned, CM claim that Fiorentina have not lost hope and are looking to find an agreement with his agent Fali Ramadani. However, the chances of agreeing a new deal are very low.

Liverpool have been disastrous at the back that too as the reigning champions. No team in the top half of the table has let in more goals than the Anfield club, who were brilliant at the back in the past two seasons.

The likes of Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip have been badly missed and the owners really should have backed Klopp by signing established defenders in the winter transfer window.

The Reds definitely need a major overhaul in the summer transfer window and they need to sign an experience center back with a decent fitness record and Milenkovic fits the bill.

In your opinion, should Liverpool offer £25.7million to sign the Serbian in the summer?