Player wants £33,000-a-week terms to agree Liverpool move – Report

Last year, Liverpool were interested in hiring the services of Aissa Mandi from Real Betis but the defender ended up staying with the Spanish club.

If the latest reports are anything to go by then the Reds are still looking to lure the Algerian international, who will be out of contract in the summer transfer window.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Liverpool wanted the 29-year-old central defender last summer but did not make any offer for him. Now, they are linked with him again.

The renowned Spanish news outlet have claimed that Mandi wants to agree contract that will make him earn 2 million euros net per year i.e. around £33,000-a-week to secure a move on a bosman.

The 59-capped international has been a key member of the Real Betis side this season. In 19 league starts, he has so far helped the team keep 7 clean sheets.

Moreover, the African defender has been productive in the attacking third as well. The 6 ft star has netted three goals in the La Liga in the current campaign.

Keeping in view that Liverpool’s highest earner is Mohamed Salah, who gets around £200,000-a-week (The Mail), agreeing a deal worth £33,000-a-week should not really be a problem for the Merseysiders.

Mandi has ample experience under his belt. He was a regular starter in Algeria’s African Cup of Nations winning campaign in 2019. On the other hand, his injury record is decent as well, especially as compared to Gomez and Matip, who have spent a lot of time on the treatment table in the last 2-3 seasons.

Therefore, Mandi could improve the quality and depth of the backline at Anfield and Klopp should look to secure his signature on a free transfer in the summer transfer window?