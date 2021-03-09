Report – Liverpool told £60million would finally get signing done

Liverpool have been linked with Nuno Mendes for quite some time and the latest reports are intriguing.

Back in December 2020, we covered a report (via O Jogo) claiming that last summer, the Reds made an offer of £20million to sign the youngster but it was turned down by Sporting CP. However, Klopp still maintains the interest in luring him.

News – Liverpool could move to secure signing of £140,000-a-week playmaker

As per the latest update provided by A Bola (via Sport Witness), Liverpool continue to watch the player but the Liga Nos side have made it clear that the 18-year-old left back will not be sold at any price.

The well-known Portuguese news source have mentioned that the only way to get his signing done is by activating the release clause of 70 million euros (£60million). If that happens, then the Lions will be helpless.

Mendes broke into the first team of Sporting CP last season and now, he is an established starter under the guidance of Ruben Amorim.

In 18 league appearances thus far, the teenage sensation has helped his team keep no fewer than 12 clean sheets. Moreover, he has been able to score a goal and provide an assist as well.

At the moment, after 22 league outings, Sporting have a 10 point lead in the Primeira Liga and are firm favorites to win the title for the first time since 2002.

At Anfield, Liverpool have a world class left back in the form of Scotland captain Andy Robertson. Moreover, last summer, they opted to sign Tsimikas to cover for the former Hull City star.

The Greek international has spent a lot of time out injured and so far, he has only made 4 appearances in all competitions for the PL champions. In your view, do Liverpool need to lure a new left back? Should they splash £60million to sign Nuno Mendes?