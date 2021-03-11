Alert Liverpool could move to sign £145,000-a-week star

Liverpool have failed to score a single open play goal at Anfield in the Premier League since the turn of the year. The likes of Mane, Firmino and Salah are top quality but they are nearing 30 and soon, the Reds would need long term replacements.

As per reports going on in the media (The Mail), Christian Pulisic could end up leaving Chelsea in the summer transfer window and Liverpool are on alert.

The USA star was linked with a move to the Merseysiders when he was at Dortmund. Klopp even praised him (Liverpool Echo) but in the end, he secured a move to Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old star was in fantastic form for the Blues in the last campaign. In all competitions, he started 27 games under the management of Frank Lampard and directly contributed in no fewer than 21 goals (11 goals and 10 assists). Not to forget, he was highly impressive against the Reds at Anfield.

However, this season, with the arrival of Ziyech, Werner and Havertz, Pulisic has mainly warmed the bench. Moreover, he has missed a few games due to injury concerns as well.

The 34-capped international has only managed to start just 9 league games this term and he has not started a single PL contest under new boss Thomas Tuchel. His last league start came way back in January 2021 against Leicester City.

The Mail claim that the attacker could lose patience and decide to leave Chelsea in the summer and in such a scenario, he would be a wanted man. The former Bundesliga star’s current contract will expire in 2024 and he earns a salary of around £145,000-a-week (Goal).

