Star doubt – Liverpool’s likely 4-3-3 starting XI vs Wolves

Liverpool defeated RB Leipzig yet again in the Champions League to book their place in the last eight of the competition.

Next up, the Reds will look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they face Wolves tonight. Who will come out on top?

As far as the team news is concerned, Roberto Firmino, who has missed the last couple of games due to injury, is still a doubt. LFC have confirmed that they will wait to determine whether the Brazilian can return against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Samba star should not be risked and therefore, Jota should retain his place in the starting XI. The Portuguese star did well vs Leipzig but was not clinical in front of goal. He should partner the likes of Mane and Salah up front.

Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Gini Wijnaldum were absolutely brilliant in the center of the park vs the German side and they must start again vs Wolves.

Kabak and Phillips have kept two clean sheets for us while starting in the central defense and the duo were highly impressive in the midweek European contest. So, it will not be surprising to see them start in front of Brazilian goalie Alisson Becker.

The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson should start again in the fullback positions. Here is Liverpool’s likely 4-3-3 starting XI vs Wolves: