Liverpool will bid strongly to sign £60million playmaker – Report

Liverpool need to improve the depth of their attacking department in the summer transfer window to seriously challenge Man City for the title next season.

The Sky Blues have started a different XI in every Premier League fixture in the pandemic hit season and the adequate quality and depth in every department has helped them cruise towards yet another title.

On the other hand, the Reds had to deal with injuries to all their senior central defenders and the only attacking summer signing Diogo Jota. They were on top of the table on Christmas but are now fighting to finish in the top four.

The likes of Mane, Firmino and Salah have been in poor form since the turn of the year and lack of quality in depth has cost Liverpool big time. Therefore, Klopp needs to move in the summer to sign a proven quality playmaker.

As per a report covered by El Gol Digital yesterday, the Merseysiders want to secure the signature of Paulo Dybala from Juventus.

Another Spanish outlet in the form of Todo Fichajes have also covered the topic and claimed that Liverpool will bid strongly to sign the Argentine international, who has proven his worth in the Serie A for years.

Last season, in 25 league starts, Dybala directly contributed in 22 goals (11 goals and 11 assists) for the Old Lady to help them win the title. Moreover, he was named the Serie A Player of the Year (Goal) ahead of star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Unfortunately, this term, he has so far missed the second half of the campaign due to injury. The 27-year-old’s current contract with the Bianconeri will expire in the summer of 2022 and reports (El Gol Digital) suggest that he would cost around 70 million euros (£60million).

The La Albiceleste star is a versatile playmaker, who is naturally a secondary striker but he can effectively play on either flank and also as an out and out center forward if needed. Such flexibility is what Liverpool need in their attack next season.

In your view, should Jurgen Klopp bid £60million to hire the services of Paulo Dybala?