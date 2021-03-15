Liverpool ready to raid market to secure £34million signing – Report

Liverpool have been linked with Ibrahima Konate for quite some time and the latest reports suggest that he is a key target for the summer.

Last month, The Sunday World claimed that the Merseysiders have made contact and consider move to sign the French central defender from RB Leipzig.

More recently, Kevin Palmer has claimed that Jurgen Klopp will be given the funds to reinforce the squad and the 21-year-old is a chief transfer target.

The renowned journlaist has stated that Liverpool are ready to raid the German market to sign Konate, who would be thrilled with the opportunity to play under the management of Jurgen Klopp. It is further mentioned that the could be worth around £34million.

Liverpool sold their fourth choice center half, Dejan Lovren, and did not replace him last summer. After that, the Anfield club lost all their senior center backs. Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip are not going to return to action anytime soon.

In January, Klopp was not provided with funds to make amends at the back and had to secure stop-gap signings of Kabak and Davies. Kevin Palmer claims that with the fans returning next season, the Reds should have the funds to adequately strengthen the team. The question is, should they move to secure Ibrahima Konate? I think not.

We are already dealing with multiple injury concerns and there is no point of adding a highly injury prone player in the form of the Under-21 French starlet. Last season, he missed majority of the games due to a torn muscle fibre and managed to start only 9 games in all competitions.

This season, once again, Konate has spent time on the treatment table and so far, he has only started 4 games in the German Bundesliga. In the KO Champions League games against the Reds, he warmed the bench and did not even feature for a single minute.

Therefore, Klopp should not move for the youngster and must look to lure a solid center half with a brilliant fitness record to reinforce the defense for next season.