Klopp wants signing of £130,000 a week star, could make a huge transfer decision – Report

Liverpool need an out and out center forward to improve their offense in the summer transfer window. Reports suggest that Klopp wants signing of a top quality striker and for that he could even make a huge transfer decision.

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness), the German manager considers selling one of his key attackers (Salah, Mane, Firmino) in order to fund the signing of Erling Haaland.

News – Liverpool ready to raid market to secure £34million signing – Report

The Spanish news source have claimed that the Reds have suffered a lot this season due to the poor form of their front players and they want to be reborn in a big way in the next campaign.

The likes of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino have been pivotal in Liverpool’s success but this season and especially in 2021, the trio have been out of form.

Firmino has been our main No.9 and he has only managed to score 6 goals in 37 appearances for the Merseysiders (all competitions). In his last 13 league games, the Brazilian has only managed to find the net once (vs Spurs away from home).

The Samba man is still an important member of the squad but a natural striker is needed to rejuvenate the attack and Haaland, who has been in world class form this term, completely fits the bill.

The £130,000 a week star (The Mail) has directly contributed in 39 goals (31 goals and 8 assists) in just 30 appearances for Borussia Dortmund this far in the current campaign. He is the top scorer in the UCL having found the net 10 times in just 6 appearances.

Erling Haaland is one of the best young players around and the competition to hire his services is going to be very high. In your view, should Klopp sell one of his star attackers to fund the signing of the Norwegian international?