Liverpool’s best and worst possible QF Champions League draws

Liverpool comfortably defeated RB Leipzig to book their place in the quarter finals of the Champions League.

In just a few hours, the Reds will find out who they will face in the last eight of the competition. The Merseysdiers have been highly inconsistent in the Premier League but they have been brilliant in the Europe’s elite competition.

News – Liverpool can splash £42.8million to secure summer signing – Report

We take a look at the best and worst possible QF Champions League draws for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Best Possible

The best possible draw for Liverpool would be to face Porto. The Portuguese side did deservedly knock Italian champions Juventus out of the competition but on paper, they are probably the weakest side left in the competition.

The Anfield club have got a brilliant record against the Liga Nos club. In the 2017-18 season, the Reds defeated Porto 5-0 in their own backyard in the Round of 16.

Moreover, in the 2018-19 CL winning campaign, the 6-time European Champions faced the then Primeira Liga champions in the last eight and won the tie with an aggregate score-line of 6-1.

Worst Possible

Liverpool were the last team to knock Bayern Munich out of the Champions League (2018-19). However, the German giants, who are the holders of the trophy, are a different animal this term. They are without doubt the best team in the world at the moment and no one would like to face them in the QFs.

So, surely, drawing the Bundesliga champions would be the worst possible draw for Liverpool. The only positive we might have from that draw is that we would have to play the tie on neutral grounds and not at Anfield where our form has been terrible since the turn of the year.

Have your say – who would you like Liverpool to face in the Quarter Finals of the competition?