Liverpool have to secure signing of £60million La Liga star – PG View

Liverpool conceded just 23 goals in the 2018-19 Premier League season and last term, they once again had the best defensive record and let in 33 goals to clinch the title.

However, this season, the Merseysiders have already let in 36 goals in just 29 games and the poor defense is one of the main reasons why Klopp’s men have miserably failed to defend their crown.

Van Dijk did not miss a single league game in the last two seasons but unfortunately suffered a season ending injury this term in the Merseyside derby. The Reds did well in his absence but then the likes of Gomez and Matip suffered long term injuries as well and now, there are serious chances of finishing the campaign out of the top four.

It must also taken into consideration that Gomez missed majority of the 2018-19 campaign due to an ankle injury, Matip was mostly out during the last campaign and both of the injury prone defenders are out for the remainder of this season.

In such a scenario, Liverpool have to splash the cash to sign a proven quality center back, someone who would be able to form a world class partnership with our record signing, Van Dijk, and command the defense in his absence as well.

Someone like Raphael Varane, who has won every major prize with Real Madrid and is a World Cup winner with France, would be a world class signing.

Even former Liverpool star, Glen Johnson, has claimed that the Les Bleus star is a top player and his acquisition would worry the attackers in the Premier League (via Liverpool Echo)

Varane, 27, is at the peak of his game, his current contract with the reigning Spanish champions will expire in 2022 and Mundo Deportivo recently claimed that he is worth 70 million euros (£60million).

Not to forget, Liverpool have drawn Real Madrid in the quarter finals of the Champions League. The former Lens star played full 90 minutes in the 2018 CL final that the Los Blancos won 3-1 against the Merseysiders. Who will come out on top this time?