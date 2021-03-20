Report – Attacker could finally agree £34million Liverpool move in summer – Klopp likes him

Liverpool have been linked with Marco Asensio for a quite some time and the latest reports suggest that the Spaniard could finally end up agreeing a move to Anfield.

Back in June 2020, El Gol Digital reported that Klopp likes Asensio and Real Madrid received a huge offer from the Merseysiders for the La Roja attacker, who was valued at around 60 million euros. However, in the end, the player stayed put in the Bernabeu.

News – Liverpool have to secure signing of £60million La Liga star – PG View

Yesterday, the Spanish news source came up with another report stating that the 25-year-old star could play for Liverpool next season for a figure close to 40 million euros (£34million).

It is stated that the price tag of the former Mallorca man has dropped because has has been out of form in the current campaign. However, under the management of Jurgen Klopp, he could improve and become as important as the likes of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Thiago Alcantara and Mohamed Salah at Anfield.

Asensio has featured in 33 games (22 starts) so far in the current term for the Los Blancos and has managed to score just 3 goals. Under Zidane, the 26-capped international has never been able to become a regular starter at the club.

First, he used to warm the bench because the likes of Bale and Ronaldo were preferred, now the likes of Rodrygo, Hazard and Vinicius are ahead of him in the pecking order. Therefore, he should leave for regular first team football.

At Anfield, Liverpool lack quality in depth as far as the attack is concerned. Do you think Asesnio, who can effectively play on either flank, is good enough to replace Mane or Salah at Anfield or will he also warm the bench at Merseyside if he opts to join us?

In your view, should Klopp spend £34million to hire his services in the summer transfer window?