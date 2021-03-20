Liverpool backed to sign £60million ‘world-class’ player

Last week, El Gol Digital covered a story stating that Liverpool want to hire the services of Paulo Dybala to improve their attack in the summer.

The Spanish outlet reported that the Argentine international, who will be out of contract in the summer of 2022, would cost 70 million euros (£60million).

News – Attacker could finally agree £34million Liverpool move in summer – Klopp likes him

More recently, a former PL star in the form of Paul Robinson has backed Liverpool to secure the signing of the La Albiceleste playmaker.

Robinson told Football Insider:

“Dybala is a world-class player, what a signing he would be. He would be a massive addition to any squad.”

“Liverpool should go for him because he is capable of playing across the front line and he would be a great option as a false nine. He would be phenomenal in that Firmino role.”

The retired England international has claimed that the likes of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah are not invincible in the starting XI under Klopp, especially after their performances since the turn of the year.

Therefore, someone like Dybala, who has won every major domestic title in Italy, would come in to strengthen the quality and depth of the offense at Anfield.

The 27-year-old star can play anywhere in the attacking third and he deservedly won the Serie A Player of the Year award for regularly scoring and creating goals in Juventus’ title winning last campaign. This season, the South American player has mostly been on the treatment table and has only played 16 times under Pirlo.

In 2021, Mane, Bobby and Salah have been out of form in the Premier League and we badly missed Jota when he was out injured. So, a proven attacker should be added in the summer. Do you think, £60million should be splashed to lure Paulo Dybala from the Old Lady?