Liverpool chasing, consider move to sign £35million forward – Transfer Expert

Liverpool do lack a top natural center forward in their squad and reports suggest that the Reds are interested in signing one from the Scottish Premiership.

According to Ian McGarry, the Merseysiders are chasing the signature of Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, who has been in top form.

The transfer expert told Transfer Window Podcast:

“What I think is interesting about the fact that Liverpool have entered the equation (to sign Edouard) is that they have done so on the basis that they expect or at least suspect one of the front three of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino or Sadio Mane may leave in the summer.”

Edouard has been consistently brilliant for Celtic and even this season, his form has been top class. Last term, the French forward featured in 27 league games and directly contributed in 33 goals (21 goals and 12 assists).

In the current campaign, so far, in just 22 league starts, the 23-year-old has netted 16 goals and provided 4 assists as well (Transfermarkt).

The former Toulouse striker has not made his debut for the senior international side as yet but for the French U21 team, his record has been phenomenal. In just 8 starts, Edouard has scored no fewer than 15 goals for his country.

Our front three of Mane, Salah and Firmino have been world class in the past few seasons but since the turn of the year, their form has been horrific and that is one of the main reasons we have suffered this term.

We lack quality in depth as far as the offense is concerned and the department must be reinforced in the summer.

Edouard’s current contract with Celtic will expire next year and reports (The Star) have suggested that he is valued at £35million. In your opinion, should Jurgen Klopp move in to hire his services for Liverpool in the summer?