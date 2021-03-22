Liverpool interested in signing star with £64million release clause – Face competition

Last summer, Liverpool were looking to sign Brazilian star Diego Carlos but were told (via AS) that they would have to meet the release clause of £64million (75 million euros) to get his signing done. The player eventually ended up staying with Sevilla.

As per recent reports, the 28-year-old is once again on the radar of the Anfield club.

According to El Gol Digital, Liverpool are interested in signing the South American center back but they are not the only ones looking to secure his signature.

The Spanish outlet have mentioned that Carlos is wanted by the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and even runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City. It is stated that he is negotiations with several clubs who are looking to hire his services.

The former Nantes star was brilliant for Sevilla in their Europa League winning last campaign. In that tournament, he started 7 games under Lopetegui and helped the team keep 5 clean sheets. Moreover, his acrobatic shot (deflected from Lukaku) resulted in the goal that won the trophy for the Andalusian club.

As far as this season is concerned, Carlos has been impressive again, in 23 La Liga starts, he has helped the team keep 11 clean sheets. Sevilla currently have the second best defensive record in the league mainly due to the strong central defensive partnership of the Brazilian with French youngster Kounde.

Liverpool, at the moment, have all their senior center halves out injured. They did not replace Lovren last summer and managed to lure two rookies in the form of Kabak and Davies in the winter transfer window. The former has been impressive in the last few games and based on his form, his future will be decided at the end of the campaign.

In your view, should Liverpool make Kabak’s loan move permanent or should they move to sign a more experienced center half in summer?