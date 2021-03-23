Appetite for rebuild could push Liverpool to sign £130,000-a-week star – Report

Liverpool won the English league title for the first time in 30 years and it has been an embarrassing defense of the crown this term.

The Reds are struggling to finish in the top four and failure to qualify for the Champions League could be a disaster as they might be unable to lure the best players in the world.

One of the best strikers in the world, Erling Haaland, is on their radar but the Norwegian is also wanted by other top European clubs.

The Reds need to bounce back big time next season and for that they need a marquee signing. In the attacking third, the likes of Salah, Mane and Firmino are reaching the mark of 30 and Klopp needs a long term solution.

The German manager badly needs a proven out and out center forward and Haaland would be a top quality addition if his signing can be secured in the summer.

According to The Mirror, Man City do not want to be involved in the big money war for the 20-year-old star and are eyeing the signing of former Liverpool striker, Danny Ings, who has been a hit with the Saints.

The renowned British source have mentioned that appetite for a rebuild could push Liverpool to spend big to sign Haaland but they face competition from rich clubs like Man Utd and Chelsea as well.

This, season, the £130,000-a-week star (The Daily Mail) has netted 33 goals in just 31 appearances for Borussia Dortmund, who are currently 4 points below the final CL qualification spot.

Do you think that Liverpool can lure him even if they fail to qualify for the Europe’e top tournament? Should the Reds break their transfer record to get his signing done?