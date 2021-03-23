Report – Liverpool eager to finally sign £17.2million player this summer

Liverpool have done well with Firmino in the False No.9 role but they need to sign a natural No.9 to improve the strike-force.

Last summer, they were heavily linked with Patson Daka of RB Salzburg. Zambian source Far Post reported Liverpool as prime favourites to sign the striker but in the end, he stayed with the Austrian club.

On the other hand, the Merseysiders moved to lure Portuguese international Diogo Jota, who has been impressive when fit under Jurgen Klopp.

Unfortunately, since the turn of the year, Liverpool’s dynamic front three of Firmino, Salah and Mane have been in disastrous form. In 2021, we are yet to score a goal from open play at Anfield in the Premier League.

So, the offense must be improved in the summer transfer window and reports once again indicate that Liverpool are vying to finally lure Patson Daka.

According to Austrian news outlet Salzburger Nachrichten, Liverpool are eager to sign the Zambian international, who is already valued at 20 million euros (£17.2million).

However, if he continues to score for fun then his value would rise and Salzburg will look to sell him for more than what Dortmund paid to sign Erling Haaland last year.

In the last campaign, the African star directly contributed in 32 goals in 31 league appearances for RB Salzburg. This season, he has already netted 20 goals and provided 5 assists in just 18 Austrian Bundesliga appearances (Transfermarkt).

Firmino, who is not really renowned for his goal-scoring talent, has only managed to score 6 times in 37 games this season. By his standards, the performances have been poor. On the other hand, Origi has mainly been a bench warmer and not good enough, therefore, Klopp must reinforce the strike-force in the summer.

In your view, should Liverpool move to finally sign £17.2million-rated Patson Daka?