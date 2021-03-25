Klopp gives go ahead to sign £34.5million playmaker for Liverpool – Report

Few years back, Liverpool were heavily linked with a move to sign Nabil Fekir from Lyon but the move collapsed and in 2019, the player opted to sign for Real Betis.

As per the latest reports going on in the media (Todo Fichajes), Liverpool are seriously considering making an offer to sign the French international in the summer transfer window.

The Spanish outlet have mentioned that apart from the backline, the Merseysiders want to strengthen the attack and would bid for the Les Bleus star, who would cost around 40 million euros (max). It is stated that the La Liga club would find it hard to refuse a proposal worth £34.5million.

It is further mentioned that Klopp had some doubts in the past but he has given the go ahead to sign Fekir in the summer.

The 27-year-old playmaker was a superstar for Lyon. He regularly scored and created goals for the Ligue 1 side and was part of the senior national team that won the World Cup in 2018.

Therefore, it was strange to see him leave for a struggling side like Real Betis. In his first season in Spain, Fekir directly contributed in 14 goals (7 goals and 7 assists) in 32 league appearacnes.

As far as this season is concerned, so far, the attacking midfielder has netted 3 goals and provided 6 assists in 25 starts for the Spaniards. In the last league game vs Levante, Fekir scored a goal of the season contender, he picked the ball at the half way line and dribbled past four defenders before slotting the ball in the net.

The Frenchman mainly plays in the No.10 role behind the striker and Liverpool do not have a natural CAM in their squad. We did have one in the form of Coutinho but he was sold in 2018 and Klopp has not replaced him as yet.

This season, we have clearly lacked creativity up front and a player like Fekir could be a decent addition. In your view, should Liverpool splash £34.5million to finally sign him?