Club ready to accept £42million for Liverpool target – Reports

Liverpool have been interested in signing Kalidou Koulibaly for quite some time and the latest reports indicate that he is available for cheap.

In the January transfer window, Napoli president, Aurelio de Laurentiis claimed that only an offer of £100million would be accepted for the sale of the Senegalese international (talkSPORT).

Latest reports suggest that now the Naples based side are prepared to agree a very low fee.

According to Il Roma (via Tutto Napoli), the Serie A club are ready to accept a fee worth 50 million euros (£42million) for the departure of the African star, who has been on the wanted list at Anfield for some time.

Similarly, renowned Italian news outlet, La Gazzetta Dello Sport, have also claimed that the former Genk central defender, who will be out of contract in the summer of 2023, is now worth 50 million euros.

Earlier this month, famous German journalist, Christian Falk, claimed that the reigning Premier League champions are interested in signing the 29-year-old star. Moreover, Monda Napoli also reported that Klopp has admired the Senegal captain for some time and he still maintains the idea of partnering him with Liverpool’s record signing Virgil van Dijk.

Koulibaly has proven his worth in the Serie A. He was named in the Italian league’s TOTY from 2015-16 to 2018-19. Moreover, he has won the POTY award for his country twice as well.

So, it will be fair to say that the 43-capped international has the quality and experience to strengthen the backline at Anfield. Our most injury prone defender is Joel Matip, who has mainly been on the treatment table in the past two seasons. He should be offloaded in the summer.

In your opinion, should Liverpool pay £42million to sign Kalidou Koulibaly?