Liverpool have moved in to finally sign £42.8million player – Expert

This season has shown that without Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool are shaky at the back and need a commanding center half when the Dutch international is out injured.

The Reds did move to secure stop gap signings of Kabak and Davies in the winter transfer window but they should look to sign a proven quality center back for next season.

The Merseysiders have been interested in luring Kalidou Koulibaly for some time. Last summer, we were after the Senegalese international but Napoli demanded a mammoth sum of 100 million euros (La Gazzetta Dello Sport) to sell him. In the end, he stayed with the San Paolo outfit.

As per the latest update provided by Ian McGarry, the Anfield club look to be favorites to sign the 29-year-old now that he is available for cheap. Moreover, the transfer expert has revealed that Liverpool have moved in with an informal offer to finally sign him.

McGarry told Transfer Window Podcast:

“They have had a long-standing interest in the Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, which we have reported in detail over the last year,”

“It is our understanding that an informal offer to begin with of €40m plus add-ons has been made for the player, who’s certainly available.”

As far as his current valuation is concerned, few days back, La Gazzetta Dello Sport reported that the Naples based side are prepraed to part ways with the African superstar for a fee of 50 million euros (£42.8million).

Koulibaly has been the leader of the back-line at Napoli over the years and he has proved to be one of the most consistent center backs in the world. It must be remembered that the Senegal captain put in rock solid performances when Napoli beat Liverpool in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 Champions League group stage fixtures.

McGarry thinks that the ex Genk man would hit the ground running immediately if Liverpool are able to sign him in the summer and Klopp believes that he would be a top partner for Van Dijk. What do you think?