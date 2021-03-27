£45million star edging closer to agreeing Liverpool move – Report

Liverpool have been linked with Spanish international Adama Traore for quite some time and the latest reports are interesting.

According to El Gol Digital, Wolverhampton Wanderers are expected to sell their star winger in the summer transfer window and are looking to replace him with Sevilla star Lucas Ocampos.

News – Offer made – Liverpool told £25.6million would get signing done – Report

The Spanish news source have claimed that the 25-year-old star is edging closer to agreeing a move to Liverpool, who have almost tied him up.

It is further stated that the Molineux outfit want Ocampos but will need to splash a mammoth sum of 70 million euros to hire the Argentine winger.

Adama Troare was absolutely brilliant under Nuno Espirito Santo last season, he scored 3 goals and provided an assist to help his team earn all six points against the then PL champions Manchester City.

Moreover, vs Liverpool, the former Barca winger tormented Robertson on the right flank and set up a top goal for Raul Jimenez. Klopp described him as a dangerous player (Sky Sports).

Earlier this month, Liverpool defeated Wolved 1-0 away from home and once again, the German manager was full of praise for Traore. He stated (via Liverpool Echo):

“The speed of Traore is actually undefendable in moments.”

The dilemma is that the 5-capped international has been out of form this season. He is yet to score a goal in the Premier League and has only provided one assist so far in 28 league games for Wolves. In such a scenario, his price tag has dropped.

Last summer, Wolves had slapped a huge tag of £70million on their star attacker, now, they are prepared to lower the asking price and would be looking for a fee of £45million to sell him (The Mail). Do you think, Klopp can rejuvenate the Spaniard by bringing him to Anfield?