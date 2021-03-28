Report – Liverpool could reach £43million to agree signing of Wijnaldum upgrade

Georginio Wijnaldum has been a great servant at Anfield and arguably the most important midfielder under the management of Jurgen Klopp. He will be leaving the club in the summer for free (The Times) and Liverpool must replace him.

Reports this year have linked the Reds with a top Argentine midfielder in the form of Rodrigo de Paul, who plays for Serie A side Udinese. Could he replace the Netherlands star? He might be an upgrade.

In January, Corriere Dello Sport revealed that the Merseysiders are interested in signing the South American star, who was valued at around 40 million euros.

However, his performances have largely improved since the turn of the year and now reports suggest that 40 million euros might not be enough to get his signing done.

According to Tutto Udinese, De Paul’s price tag has soared close to 50 million euros (£43million) and the Italian club are not going to offer any discounts to sell their prized asset.

It is stated that currently, the La Albiceleste player is the best midfielder in the Serie A and Liverpool could reach the fee of £43million to hire his services.

Like Wijnaldum, De Paul is naturally a central midfielder, who can contribute effectively in both the defensive and the attacking thirds. However, going forward, he has been much better than our Dutch star.

In the current campaign, so far, the 26-year-old he has featured in 27 league games, scored 6 goals and provided as many assists as well. In the last 6 Serie A fixtures, the former Valencia midfielder has directly contributed in 5 goals (1 goal and 4 assists).

On the other hand, Gini has not provided a single assist in the Premier League for Liverpool since April 2018 (vs West Brom). This season, in 29 PL outings so far, he has only scored 2 goals.

