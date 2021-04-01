Liverpool ready to agree £42.5million asking price to finally seal signing – Report

Liverpool are consistently linked with top quality central defenders and the likes of Konate and Koulibaly have been in the lime light lately.

As per recent reports going on in the media, the Reds are prepared to meet the asking price of Napoli to hire the services of Koulibaly in the summer transfer window.

Last week, La Gazzetta Dello Sport revealed that the Naples based side want to sell their prized asset in the next transfer window and have slapped a price tag of £42.5million on him

More recently, the Italian news source have claimed that Liverpool are ready to pay the £42.5million (50 million euros) required to seal the signing of the Senegalese superstar.

The above mentioned asking price should be considered as a bargain for Koulibaly, who has been one of the most consistent center backs in the game.

It must be remembered that the Merseysiders wanted to hire his services last year as well but the San Paolo outfit demanded a huge fee of 100 million euros (GdS). So, now we are moving to finally seal his signing for cheap.

The 29-year-old star has been world class for Napoli over the years and he is still on top of his game. He kept the likes of Salah, Mane and Firmino quiet in the Champions League group stage contests (2018-19 and 2019-20).

Currently, Napoli are just two points behind Atalanta, who occupy the final CL qualification spot, and have a game in hand. On the other hand, we are struggling to make the top four. Koulibaly is a Champions League level player but he opted to stay with the Italian side even when they failed to qualify for this season’s competition.

Can we get his signing done even if we do not take part in the Europe’s elite competition next season? Only time will tell. If he does end up moving to Anfield then Van Dijk and Koulibaly could form the best CB partnership in the world.