Entourage wants £35million star to secure Liverpool move – Reds accelerating

Ibrahima Konate has been linked with a move to Liverpool heavily and now reports from his homeland are also suggesting that the player is heading to Anfield.

As per RMC Sport, the Reds are accelerating to seal the signing of the 21-year-old central defender, who has mainly been on the treatment table in the past year and a half.

News – Report – Liverpool could reach £43million to agree signing of Wijnaldum upgrade

Recently, the player has been fit but Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann has mostly kept him on the bench. He did not feature for even a single minute in the Round of 16 tie against the Merseysiders.

The famous French news source have mentioned that as per their information, Liverpool have already passed some medical tests to hire him in the summer.

Moreover, Konate’s entourage is aware that he is a wanted player in the market but they want him to secure a move to Liverpool as the next step in his career.

Leipzig’s sporting director, Markus Krosche, has recently said that the player has a long future in Germany. However, he or the club will not be able to stop the player from leaving if the release clause is met. The Athletic revealed that the German side would only sell their prized asset if the clause is activated.

As per ESPN, the reigning Premier League champions are prepared to activate the £35million release clause to lure Ibrahima Konate to Anfield.

Therefore, if the latest reports in the media are anything to go by then things look positive for the Reds and it will not be a surprise to see the French starlet playing under Jurgen Klopp next season. For the latest updates, watch this space.