Liverpool move in with offer to sign £77,000-a-week playmaker – Report

Liverpool lack quality in depth as far as the attack is concerned and to make matters worse, their world class trio of Salah, Mane and Firmino have been out of form since the turn of the year.

Jurgen Klopp needs to revamp his offense in the summer transfer window and reports suggest that the Reds have moved in with an offer to sign a top class playmaker.

News – From Spain – Liverpool have made contact to sign £55million star

According to Marca, Liverpool have made an offer to sign Dutch international Memphis Depay, who will be out of contract at the end of this campaign.

The well-known Spanish news outlet have claimed that the Lyon playmaker is also wanted by Juventus but perhaps his preference is to sign for Barcelona, who are currently managed by Dutch boss Ronald Koeman.

Depay was a consistent performer for PSV Eindhoven before moving to Manchester United, where he turned out to be a flop in the Premier League. The Old Trafford outfit sold him to Lyon and he has been top class for the Ligue 1 side.

As far as the current campaign is concerned, so far, in 26 league starts, the skipper has directly contributed in no fewer than 23 goals (14 goals and 9 assists) for Lyon, who are just three points behind league leaders and reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Depay is a versatile talent, who can effectively play as a left winger, a central attacking midfielder and even as an out and out striker. This season, the French side have mostly used the £77,000-a-week playmaker (L’Equipe – talkSPORT) in the center forward’s role.

The 27-year-old made his debut for the Netherlands’ senior side back in 2013 and so far, he has made 62 appearances. In his last 5 appearances for the Oranje, the attacker has directly contributed in 6 goals. In the recent WC qualifiers, he provided assists against Turkey and Latvia and scored two goals vs Gibraltar.

Memphis Depay’s versatility could improve the attack at Anfield and it would be a massive capture if Klopp can get his signing done for free. What do you think?