£59.5million star considers signing for Liverpool in the summer – Report

Raphael Varane is one of the most decorated defenders in the world, who has won major prizes at both club and international level. Reports suggest that he is considering making a move to Liverpool in the summer.

Back in February, Mundo Deportivo revealed that the Merseysiders are willing to move in to hire the French international from the Los Blancos.

News – Liverpool ready to agree £42.5million asking price to finally seal signing – Report

Yesterday, ABC covered an interested story on the future of the 27-year-old center back, whose contract at the Bernabeu will expire in just over an year.

The renowned source have claimed that the reigning La Liga champions want to agree a new contract with their prized asset but the Les Bleus star is not interested in an extension unless he gets a bumper pay rise.

Madrid do not want to pay Varane over the odds keeping in view the losses that they have suffered due to the pandemic. On the other hand, the World champion is not keen on staying with the 13-time European Champions. Therefore, it is reported that Madrid might end up selling him for £59.5million in the summer transfer window.

As far as his next destination is concerned, ABC claim that the former Lens defender has always been attracted to the Premier League and signing for Liverpool is an option for him.

It is further stated that Manchester United have been interested in the Frenchman and they have knocked on the door to hire his services.

It must be remembered that Liverpool will collide against Real Madrid in the last eight of the Champions League this month and Varane will be leading the backline for Zidane in the absence of injured captain Sergio Ramos. In your view, should the Reds move to sign the £59million-rated star this summer?