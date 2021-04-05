Liverpool consider move to finally sign £196,000-a-week playmaker – Report

Liverpool have been interested in luring Ousmane Dembele for a very long time and reports indicate that the French international is still on their radar.

Back in 2017, the Les Bleus playmaker revealed that Jurgen Klopp wanted to bring him to Liverpool from Rennes but he had already decided to move to Borussia Dortmund (FFT).

On the other hand, last summer, Sport reported that the Reds moved in with an offer to lure the attacker but he decided to stay with the Catalan giants.

Now, Mundo Deportivo have covered a story and stated that Liverpool have Dembele on their radar again and they consider making a move to finally sign him.

The famous Spanish news source have mentioned that Klopp has been a huge admirer of the qualities of the 23-year-old star and the German manager is considering to revamp the attack at Anfield by bringing in Dembele. It is stated that the Merseysiders may even sacrifice one of the front three stars (Salah, Mane , Firmino) to sign the World Cup winning playmaker.

Dembele is a versatile talent, he excelled with Dortmund while playing as the main central attacking midfielder but for France and with Barca, he has mostly played on the flanks. He has the ability to maneuver and strike the ball with both feet and has raw pace as well.

Unfortunately, since moving to Spain, he has spent a lot of time out injured. This season, he has remained fit and performed well for Barcelona to earn himself a place in France’s squad. A week ago, he featured for full 90 minutes vs Kazakhstan and scored the opening goal of the game.

Liverpool do need to improve the quality and depth of their offense but should they move to finally sign Ousmane Dembele? He will be out of contract in the summer of 2022 and currently earns around 12 million euros a year i.e. £196,000-a-week (Marca).