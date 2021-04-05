Liverpool can get signing done for £40million – Attacker would demand £200,000-a-week

Back in 2015, a teenage Martin Odegaard was on the radar of top clubs, he even trained with Liverpool. However, in the end, the Norwegian international decided to move to Real Madrid.

Six years on, the attacking midfielder has only made 11 senior appearances for the Los Blancos and it is time for him to leave on permanent basis.

Last season, the 22-year-old star played for Real Sociedad on loan and was highly impressive. In 36 appearances (all competitions), he directly contributed in no fewer than 16 goals (7 goals and 9 assists). Renowned Spanish outlet, Marca, even included the current captain of Norway in their La Liga Team of the Season.

This season, he spent the first half of the campaign on the bench of the Spanish champions. Zidane only started him in 3 league games and then decided to loan him to Arsenal.

For the Gunners, so far, he has started 6 games, scored 1 goal and impressed enough that the north Londoners want to make his move permanent.

Yesterday, 90min covered an exclusive story and stated that Real Madrid are ready to sell him permanently in the next transfer window and want at least £40million from his sale.

The news source have claimed that the 22-year-old is sad to leave the Bernabeu outfit and would demand wages worth £200,000-a-week to sign for a new club.

90min claim that such demands make it difficult for Arsenal to make his loan move permanent. It is stated that three other Premier League clubs have been in touch to sign the attacking midfielder as well. However, they have not mentioned the names of the English sides.

Last month, The Star revealed that the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in signing Odegaard.

Liverpool rarely get goals from their midfielders and they do lack a natural No. 10 in their squad. Klopp used to have a top CAM in the form of Coutinho, who regularly scored and created goals at Anfield, but he was sold in 2018 and in all fairness, we have not found a direct replacement as yet.

