From Italy – Liverpool positioned to sign £25.5million star

Another day, another report linking Liverpool with a move to strengthen their defense. Once again, the name of Nikola Milenkovic is in the focus.

Last month, we covered a report (via CM), claiming that the Reds have contacted the entourage of the Serbian international, who could be available for a fee of 30 million euros (£25.5million) in the summer transfer window.

More recently, Corriere Fiorentino published a story on the future of the Fiorentina star, who is expected to leave the club in the next transfer window.

The former Partizan Belgrade defender’s current deal with the Viola will expire in less than 14 months and he is destined to leave not just the Florence based club but the country as well.

It is stated that it is not a question of money but the 23-year-old wants to prove himself particularly in the Premier League and that is why he did not even listen to the proposals made by AC Milan and Napoli.

Corriere Fiorentino report that the 28-capped international wants to move to England and he will get his wish fulfilled as the likes of Liverpool and Man Utd are positioned to sign him.

It is further mentioned that Fiorentina are hoping to get at least £25.5million from his sale this summer, a hope that seemed solid for some time but not after his poor performances in the recent World Cup qualifiers.

Milenkovic’s mistakes helped Diogo Jota score 2 goals. Moreover, at the end of the contest against Portugal, he was sent off and eventually missed the last qualifier vs Azerbaijan. In the Serie A, he has so far featured in 26 games this term and helped his team keep just 6 clean sheets. So, the performances have not been consistent.

