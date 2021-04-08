£130,000-a-week star backed to secure Liverpool move

Liverpool are one of the clubs interested in signing Erling Haaland but can they afford him? We shall see.

The Norwegian international’s first coach, Berntsen, has backed the striker to secure a move to Liverpool.

Berntsen told BBC 5 Live (via The Mirror):

“If I had to decide, I’d go for Liverpool because that’s my club – but I don’t decide,”

“I don’t have a clue what they will do, Erling and his team have made very good choices and shown great knowledge in choosing the club that’s best for him in the past.”

The 20-year-old center forward has been in sensational form over the past year and without doubt, he is one of the best goal scorers in the world at the moment.

This term, so far, Haaland has netted 33 goals in as many appearances for Borussia Dortmund, moreover, he is currently the leading striker in the Champions League (10 goals in 7 games).

Liverpool do not have a top out and out center forward in their squad and under Klopp, they have mainly operated with Firmino in the False No. 9 role. In 2021, the offense have been out of form and they clearly need to sign a clinical finisher to revamp the department for next season.

As per The Mirror, Haaland could cost around £150million this summer. This means, Liverpool would have to double the fee that they paid (The Guardian) for (£75million) record signing, Virgil van Dijk, in order to lure the in-form striker.

Moreover, he must be demanding a hefty pay rise as well after performing consistently. Last year, he signed a deal worth £130,000-a-week to secure a move to Dortmund (The Daily Mail) .