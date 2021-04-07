Report – Liverpool could seal signing for £26million, they should

With all their senior central defenders out injured, Liverpool opted to secure a stop gap signing by bringing in Ozan Kabak on loan from Schalke in the winter transfer window.

The Turkish international started slowly but recently, he has put in solid performances under Klopp (apart from last night). The Reds are also linked with a move to sign another defender from Bundesliga in the form of Ibrahima Konate.

Recent reports coming from Germany suggest that Liverpool must avoid hiring the French defender and should sign Kabak on permanent basis.

Bild talked about the story covered by The Athletic, who claimed that the Merseysiders are about to activate the release clause (40 million euros) of Konate to sign him in the summer transfer window.

The German outlet have claimed that as per their information, neither Liverpool nor the player has informed RB Leipzig about any talks and nothing has been decided as yet. It is mentioned that the reigning PL champions do not even need to lure the 21-year-old from Bundesliga side.

Why? Because they already have Kabak. Bild report that Liverpool could seal his permanent signing for a fee of £26million (30 million euros) and they must.

It is stated that Konate has mostly been on the treatment table in the last two campaigns and has hardly played under Julian Nagelsmann. Moreover, he would need time to adapt the game in England. On the other hand, in Kabak, Liverpool have a fit player, who is already settling in the Premier League.

Further, the news source mentioned that the financial aspect is much more important because the 6-time European Champions have suffered losses of around 140 million euros this season due to the ongoing pandemic. Keeping that in mind, Liverpool should avail the doubly practical option to sign the former Galatasaray central defender for 30 million euros i.e. 10 million euros less than the amount they would have to pay for Konate.

What do you think? Is Ozan Kabak good enough or should the Reds splash the cash to sign someone better?